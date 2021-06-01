Malaysia's average test positivity rate higher than WHO threshold

A health worker helping an elderly woman complete a document before she receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in Kuala Lumpur.

PETALING JAYA": Malaysia's average Covid-19 test positivity rate of 6.89 per cent in the past week is higher than the threshold set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), said Health Minister Adham Baba.

The rate indicates the portion of positive Covid-19 cases detected out of the total tests conducted. Higher positivity rates mean more testing should be done, as it suggests that there are more people with the disease in the community who have not been detected yet.

The threshold set by WHO for adequate testing is a 5 per cent positivity rate.

Dr Adham said that some states in the country even exceeded 10 per cent, with Kelantan having the highest rate at 11.84 per cent, followed by Negeri Sembilan at 10.03 per cent.

The states below the WHO threshold are Perak (4.78 per cent), Sabah (3.83 per cent) and Perlis (3.79 per cent).

Malaysia will go on a two-week stringent lockdown today as part of a three-phase measure announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to battle Malaysia's deadliest surge since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, it reported 9,020 new infections and 98 deaths from the coronavirus - record highs in both categories.

Meanwhile, an industrial vaccination programme, which will also cover foreign workers, will start soon, said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. Priority will be given to industries that cannot close or where working from home for the employees is not possible, he added.

He also announced the arrival of 400,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 600,000 Sinovac vaccine doses this week.

He said that Malaysians will not be able to opt for their preferred choice of vaccine for now as this will slow down the vaccination process.

The government's current priority, emphasised Mr Khairy, is to speed up the inoculation programme.

"Right now, we are focusing on accelerating the vaccination process. If we give them a choice, it will slow things down.

"We thought about that initially but now, the concern is to increase and ramp up the numbers and give whatever we have."