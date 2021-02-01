Malaysia's big jump in recent Covid-19 cases due to reporting delay

A doctor collecting a swab sample at a testing station in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia recorded 5,298 cases yesterday, taking the total to 214,959.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's Health Ministry said the huge spike in infections over the last three days was due to a delay in reporting cases, which includes those detected last year.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said yesterday: "However, these delayed cases have been given the appropriate action by the district health office, such as patient isolation, close contact tracing and treatment...

"The ministry will work with all parties so that the issue of delayed reporting of positive cases can be handled swiftly to break the chain of Covid-19 infection."

Malaysia recorded 5,298 cases yesterday, taking the total to 214,959. There were 14 deaths, taking the toll to 760.

In a tweet, the Health Ministry said Johor and Selangor had the most infections, with both exceeding 1,000 cases.

Meanwhile, Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad said the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) with Singapore should be continued.

The Singapore Government announced on Saturday it would be suspending the RGL for three months starting today.

During a virtual press conference yesterday, Mr Hasni said the RGL was important as it allowed many industries, which have Singaporean investors, to run their operations smoothly.

"We respect Singapore's decision, but we will be sending a request to the Federal government on the matter as the decision involves the governments of two countries.