Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases fall below 6,000 for first time in weeks

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's Covid-19 infections dropped below 6,000 for the first time in several weeks.

There were 5,271 cases yesterday, compared with 6,241 on Sunday.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor recorded the most cases with 1,374, followed by Sarawak (703) and Negeri Sembilan (571).

Kuala Lumpur recorded 455 cases and Johor had 355.

The infectivity rate of Covid-19 in the country also dipped.

It went below 1.0 during the first week of the lockdown, recording 0.99 on Sunday, down from 1.07 on June 1.

On Twitter, Dr Noor Hisham shared data showing that the number of Covid-19 cases recorded daily had significantly reduced, after it peaked at 9,020 on May 29 when the infectivity rate was at 1.16.

The Health Ministry also forecast that new cases would have gone above 10,000 if the national infectivity rate rose above 1.2 and standard operating procedures were not followed.

The last time the infectivity rate dipped below 1.0 was on April 7. It reached a peak of 1.21 on May 23, but has shown a decline since June 1.

An infectivity rate of above 1.0 means that more people will get infected and a value below 1.0 means the number of cases will go down.

There were 82 deaths yesterday, bringing thetoll to 3,460.