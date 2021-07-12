Malaysia's Covid-19 infections set to fall: Health chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's daily Covid-19 cases are expected to stabilise and decrease in the coming weeks as curbs are better enforced and vaccinations ramp up, said health chief Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Covid-19 cases remained over the 9,000 mark for the fourth straight day with 9,105 infections reported yesterday, taking the total to 836,296.

TARGETED SCREENINGS

There were 91 deaths, taking the total to 6,158. Daily cases have averaged nearly 7,800 over the past week with a record high of 9,353 cases on Saturday.

Dr Noor Hisham said the spike in new cases over the last few days was due to more targeted screenings being implemented, especially in the commercial hubs of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, which are currently under the enhanced curbs.

"The Ministry of Health had expected that with the lockdown in the Klang Valley areas, the daily cases will increase due to the implementation of targeted and community screenings," he said on Saturday night in a programme on Bernama TV.

"However, I am confident that with better movement control methods, we will see a more stable total number of cases as well as a drop within a week or two. At the same time, the vaccination process must be expedited."

The country has been administering more than 300,000 vaccine jabs daily since July 5.