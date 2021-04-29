World

Malaysia's daily Covid-19 cases highest in two months

A man poses at a booth in Petaling Jaya after receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. PHOTO: EPA
Apr 29, 2021 06:00 am

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded 3,142 new cases yesterday, the highest daily tally in two months.

The daily figure last crossed the 3,000 mark on Feb 24, when it hit 3,545 on the same day Malaysia launched its national immunisation programme by inoculating Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The total number of cases is now 401,593, the Health Ministry said. There were 15 deaths yesterday, taking the toll to 1,477.

Selangor reported the most cases with 1,019 new infections, said Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This was followed by Kelantan (523), Kuala Lumpur (440) and Sarawak (416).

Meanwhile, Malaysia said it will administer the AstraZeneca vaccine only to those who want it. Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin said the vaccine would be excluded from the national immunisation programme.

Vaccines cut English household virus transmission by up to half: Study

This means the programme, which was rolled out at the end of February, will use only the Pfizer-BioNTech and China-made Sinovac vaccines. - THE STAR

