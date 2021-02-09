PUTRAJAYA Malaysia's daily death toll hit a record high of 24 yesterday, said the Health Ministry.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the fatalities involved 21 Malaysians and three foreigners.

He said: "Today's deaths involved seven in Selangor, three each in Sabah, Sarawak, and Kuala Lumpur, two each in Perak and Johor, and one each in Kelantan, Melaka, Kedah and Penang."

Malaysia's daily Covid-19 cases remained within the 3,000 mark for the fourth day running, with yesterday's 3,100 cases reflecting a slight decrease.

The country's cases were above 4,000 on Feb 3 (4,284 cases) and Feb 4 (4,571 cases), but from Feb 5, the daily infections has stayed below 4,000.

Yesterday was the 27th day of the Movement Control Order (MCO) for most states in the country.

During a recent teleconference with the press, Dr Noor Hisham said the cases will stabilise at the 3,000 mark in the fourth week of the MCO, before starting a decline.

VOLUNTEERS

The Health Ministry said it is still looking for volunteers for its phase three Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said healthy individuals aged 18 and above were more than welcome to participate in the clinical trial study.

"So far, a total of 990 volunteers have agreed while 208 individuals have received the first dose of the studied vaccine or placebo," it said on Monday .

Phase three of the vaccine clinical trial started on Jan 21.

The trials are being conducted in stages at nine hospitals under the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, a Thai court yesterday overturned its order for an opposition figure to remove social media videos in which he criticised the government's coronavirus vaccine strategy, which he had called opaque, slow and unfairly favourable to a royal-owned company.

A court official confirmed the decision to reverse the order but did not elaborate.

Thailand reported 186 new cases yesterday and no additional deaths.