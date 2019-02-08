Malaysia’s Deputy Foreign Minister says ‘Cambridge degree’ not from UK

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahya, who previously said he had a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Cambridge pursued through a distance learning programme, is now saying his degree is from a US institution.

"I think they (my critics) misunderstood (my credentials). I (studied) at the Cambridge International University in the United States," he was reported as saying by Malaysiakini.

"I was doing logistics (before joining politics). So I took that certificate for my knowledge to expand my business. As CEO of the company, I want to expand my knowledge and my business," he told the news portal.

Checks by The Star showed there is a Cambridge International University listed in the US that has no affiliation with the prestigious University of Cambridge in Britain.

The university's motto is the grammatically questionable "Seek for Wisdom" and its logo is just as unimpressive.

Cambridge International University (CIU) seems to have been set up merely to conduct distance learning programmes and has no accreditation from any government.

"CIU's Distance Learning Programs are unique, non-traditional and not accredited by the US Department of Education," it said on its website.

Checks by The Star on the faculty list on the website found one "associate professor" whose profile picture bore the watermark of an international online dating site that predominantly features East European women.

Attempts by The Star to e-mail multiple faculty and adjunct faculty members for clarification failed as the e-mails bounced.

Mr Marzuki's academic qualifications came under scrutiny after political activist Muhsin Abdul Latheef lodged a police report over a Facebook user's claim that the University of Cambridge did not offer a distance learning programme in business administration .

Mr Marzuki, who is also the Penang chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, brushed aside the claim but said he would leave it to the police to investigate, adding that he would produce proof he had pursued a course in the field at the university.

"I regard this as a political game. I don't feel like commenting much about this. Let's leave it to the police," he was reported as saying to Bernama on Tuesday.