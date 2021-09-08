Malaysia's entertainment industry to reopen from Thursday: Ismail

PETALING JAYA : The creative and entertainment industry will be reopened from tomorrow to fully vaccinated Malaysians in states with phase one status under the National Recovery Plan.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the activities allowed were indoor busking and hotel lounge performances as well as the reopening of cinemas with a 50 per cent capacity limit.

Other entertainment activities allowed are recorded broadcasts and studio live broadcasts, subject to 30 per cent fully vaccinated audience capacity.

He said filming in and outside the studio for fully vaccinated individuals would be allowed, as well as live performances including musicals, theatres and comedies in the presence of a fully vaccinated audience with an audience capacity of 30 per cent.

"Art exhibition, museums and art galleries will be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals by appointment and it is subjected to a capacity limit of 30 per cent.

"The relaxation in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the entertainment sector is set to benefit more than one million Malaysians, including artists and workers in the industry.

"This relaxation will also benefit more than 19,000 companies in the creative sector," Mr Ismail said yesterday.

He said the government decided to relax the SOP after several states had achieved herd immunity status, where 80 per cent of their adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Malaysia reported 18,547 cases yesterday taking the total to 1,880,734. There were 311 deaths taking the toll to 18,802.

Meanwhile, on the political front, Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, has consented to the government not pursuing a confidence vote in Parliament to test Mr Ismail's majority, the country's de-facto law minister said yesterday.

Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the King gave his consent during a recent audience with Mr Ismail.

"This was informed by the Prime Minister during the very first Cabinet meeting," Mr Wan Junaidi told a press conference in the country's administrative capital Putrajaya.