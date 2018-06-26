Malaysia's Finance Minister gets flak for giving statement in Chinese

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has received flak after he issued a statement in Chinese only - ironically, to defend his use of trilingual statements for certain ministerial matters.

Lawyer Azhar Harun said the Federal Constitution guarantees Malaysians the right to use one's mother tongue language, but pointed out that the official language of the country is Bahasa Malaysia (BM).

"You are issuing a press statement and conducting a press conference as part of discharging your official duties.

"Don't be arrogant and dismissive of this. You are really pushing it. There is a limit to 'new Malaysia'," said Mr Azhar in a Facebook post yesterday.

He pointed out that Mr Lim had once proudly said: "I am not Chinese, I am Malaysian."

Said Mr Azhar: "You are showing the wrong signal. The wrong attitude."

On Sunday, Mr Lim issued a statement purely in Chinese to defend his use of trilingual official Finance Ministry statements on Facebook, which infuriated social media users and politicians as many had to rely on translation tools to understand his comments.

RUDE

Johor Umno liaison chairman Mohamed Khaled Nordin said he regarded Mr Lim's statement as rude, insulting and an attempt to undermine the position of BM in government affairs.

"As a country that uses BM as an official language, such an action clearly does not respect the Federal Constitution and the administration of the country," he said in a statement issued yesterday.

Mr Khaled said the government must be sensitive in such issues and urged Mr Lim to issue a public apology over the matter.

"And as a reminder, the apology statement must be issued in BM," he added.

Among those who had criticised Mr Lim on social media was the managing director of Mydin supermarket chain, Mr Ameer Ali Mydin.

"All statements when released in Malaysia should first be in BM, then English, then any other language necessary.

"If you are in China, then at a press conference in China, release it in Chinese first, then English," Mr Ameer added.

Mr Lim, in his Chinese statement on Facebook on Sunday, had used the Federal Constitution to defend himself, claiming that the use of one's mother tongue is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

"In this constitutional spirit, what is wrong with the distribution of press releases in Chinese or other languages?" he said.

BOW

In dismissing his critics' remarks as racist, Mr Lim said he would not bow down to their attacks.

"The statement of the Finance Minister will continue to be published in BM and English, and if necessary, a Mandarin translation will be made available.