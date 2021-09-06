Malaysia's A-G should resign for traitorous comments: PH coalition

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Attorney-General should resign for saying Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob does not need a confidence vote in Parliament to endorse his premiership, said opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan.

Pakatan Harapan's presidential council said it was shocked over Mr Idrus Harun's statement yesterday as it was contrary to the wishes of the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, for such a vote in Parliament, the Malay Mail reported.

"Pakatan Harapan urges the Attorney-General to resign as he has not only been traitorous towards (the King), but he has also betrayed the Federal Constitution and the parliamentary democracy system," it said.

Meanwhile, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia vice-president Idris Ahmad is of the view that there is no need to table a motion of confidence, The Star reported.

The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) said the validity of Mr Ismail's appointment should not be disputed given the provisions of the Federal Constitution which set out that the King has the power to appoint the prime minister.