Malaysia's health chief: Covid booster only after more are vaccinated

PUTRAJAYA : Malaysian health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said vaccination rates must increase before a booster dose can be considered as the country hit another daily high of 24,599 infections. This takes the total to 1,640,843.

There were a record 393 deaths, taking the total to 15,211.

Dr Noor Hisham said the administration of a booster shot would not help curb the spread of the Delta variant.

"However, what is capable of controlling the spread of the Delta variant is to vaccinate those who have not yet been inoculated against Covid-19," he said on Facebookyesterday.

"We must first increase our vaccination coverage in the country before thinking about a booster dose. No one is safe until everyone is safe."