Malaysia’s High Court: Christians can use word Allah in publications

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian High Court yesterday ruled that Christians nationwide are allowed to use the word Allah (Arabic word for God) and three other Arabic words in their religious publications for educational purposes.

The three other words are Kaabah (Islam's holiest shrine in Mecca), Baitullah (House of God), and solat (prayer).

The ruling followed the decision by Justice Nor Bee Ariffin, who allowed a judicial review by a Sarawakian Christian woman of Melanau descent, Ms Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill, to exercise her constitutional rights of practising her religion in the country.

The judge came to the High Court in Kuala Lumpur to deliver the ruling as she has since been elevated to become a Court of Appeal judge.

In 2008, Customs officers at Kuala Lumpur International Airportseized from Ms Bill, a clerk, eight educational compact discs which had the world Allah in the titles.

Ms Bill then filed for a judicial review to challenge the seizure of the CDs as well as seeking declarations from the court that her constitutional rights had been violated, among others.

In her decision, Justice Nor Bee said a directive by the Home Ministry not to allow the use of the four prohibited words by non-Muslims is an "illegality" and "irrationality".

"It is no dispute (the material) was for her personal religious edification," she said.

Judge Nor Bee said Christians in Sabah and Sarawak have used the word Allah in their church for about 400 years, New Straits Times reported.

"(Ms Bill) had also provided three affidavits from three Muslims stating they were not confused by Christians using the word Allah in their religious education.

"The Home Minister also failed to provide any affidavit to support their claims that the use of 'Allah' by Christians for religious purposes would jeopardise national security," she added.

When contacted, Senior Federal Counsel Shamsul Bolhassan confirmed that the four words can be used by Christians.

"However, publications that contain the four words must carry a disclaimer that it is intended for Christians only, as well as a cross symbol," he said.

Malaysia's constitution guarantees freedom of religion.

CONFUSE

Although Christians in Malaysia say they have used the word Allah for centuries, the authorities had argued that using the term in non-Muslim literature could confuse Muslims and entice them to convert.

In another high-profile case in 2014, Malaysia's top court dismissed a bid by the Catholic Church for the right to use the word Allah in the Malay-language edition of a church newspaper.

The court said yesterday's decision did not contradict that ruling, however, as it concerned an individual's constitutional rights rather than matters surrounding publishing, according to Ms Bill's lawyer Annou Xavier.