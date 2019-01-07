Malaysia’s king abdicates in historic first

KUALA LUMPUR In a historic first for the country, Malaysia's king abdicated yesterday, ending weeks of speculation about his future after he took medical leave.

Sultan Muhammad V's decision marks the first time a king has abdicated in the Muslim-majority country since it gained independence from Britain in 1957.

A statement from the national palace confirmed the resignation of the 49-year-old monarch, known for his fondness for four-wheel driving and other extreme sports.

"His Majesty tells the people of Malaysia to continue to be united to maintain unity, tolerance and work together," said the statement, signed by the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Mr Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

The King offered his thanks to the other Malay rulers who had chosen him as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong from Dec 13, 2016.

He has also expressed his highest appreciation to the Prime Minister and the federal government for their cooperation.

"As the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, His Majesty is very proud with the sacrifices and loyalty that has been shown to His Majesty and the country all this while," said Mr Wan Ahmad.

The palace gave no reason for the King's move.

QUESTION MARK

But there had been a question mark over the reign of the King since he took a leave of absence for medical treatment in November last year.

Reports then circulated online that he had married a former Miss Moscow in Russia.

Royal officials in Malaysia have so far not commented on the rumoured marriage or given any details about his health condition.

While their role is ceremonial, Malaysia's Islamic royalty command great respect, especially among Muslim Malays, and criticising them is strictly forbidden.

Speculation intensified over the king's future this week when the country's Islamic royals reportedly held a special meeting.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with a unique arrangement where the throne changes hands every five years between rulers of the ninestates headed by centuries-old Islamic royalty.

The rotating monarchy system has been in place since independence from Britain in 1957, and Sultan Muhammad V is the first monarch to have renounced the throne.

Sultan Muhammad V studied at St Cross College at Oxford and the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, according to official media.

He is known for a relaxed public persona, taking part in walkathons to promote health and has been photographed wearing a baseball cap backwards.

The king is also the symbolic head of Islam in the nation, as well as the nominal chief of the military.

Malaysia's sultans trace a lineage back to Malay sultanates of the 15th century.