Malaysia’s King asks for Parliament to sit before Aug 1

The Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin earlier said that Parliament could reconvene by September at the earliest.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's King has asked for a special parliamentary sitting to be convened before Aug 1, according to the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament, as the country remains under lockdown amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Two weeks earlier, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah said the country's Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible to discuss steps that the government has taken to deal with the health and economic crises caused by Covid-19.

In a joint statement, the Speakers of the Lower and Upper Houses said the King had informed them of his request during a meeting held at the national palace on Tuesday.

"His Majesty's decree has been relayed to the prime minister and it has been proposed to the prime minister that a special sitting be held before Aug 1," the statement read.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Parliament could reconvene by September at the earliest, providing the average number of dailycases fell to under 2,000.

Malaysia reported 6,276 infections yesterday, taking the total to 751,979. There were 62 deaths taking the toll to 5,170.

Health Minister Adham Baba said the infectivity rate continued to rise despite a lockdown because of the transmission of new variants in the community.

He said variants of concern such as the Delta, Beta and Alpha variants have entered the community.