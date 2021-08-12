Malaysia's King asks PM to bring forward confidence vote: Report

PM Muhyiddin Yassin has been on shaky ground since his opponents accused him of lying to the King about having a majority in Parliament.

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been asked by the King to bring forward a parliamentary vote of confidence scheduled for early next month.

The Straits Times understands that Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah made this request during a pre-Cabinet meeting with the Premier yesterday morning, but it is not yet known if Mr Muhyiddin has agreed.

Later in the day, Mr Muhyiddin met leaders of the component parties in his Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's Office at Perdana Putra, began at around 5pm and ended at 7pm. PN sources, contacted by The Star after the meeting, remain tight-lipped about the outcome.

The Straits Times said it understands the King's request was to be discussed at the meeting.

Mr Muhyiddin is on shaky ground. His opponents have accused him of lying to the King after the Premier, in a nationwide address last Wednesday, said he had informed the monarch during an audience earlier in the day that he still had the majority in Parliament.

This was despite the fact that 11 Umno MPs had withdrawn support from the PN government last Tuesday.

Umno is the largest party in the ruling PN pact with 38 MPs. Leaders across the 105-strong opposition bench - joined by the Umno rebels - insist Mr Muhyiddin can now at most count on the support of only 104 out of the 220 members of the federal Parliament. Two seats in Parliament are currently vacant.

Meanwhile, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied a report that he has offered himself as prime minister if Mr Muhyiddin does not get enough support in a confidence vote. Mr Ahmad Zahid said the matter was never discussed by the party.

"It never arose. Mengarut (nonsense). No decision has been made," he told news portal The Vibes.

Mr Ahmad Zahid also said there were no plans for the party to deliberate its choice for the position in upcoming supreme council meetings.