Malaysia's King opens Parliament by calling for racial harmony

Malaysia's King Sultan Muhammad V giving his speech during the opening ceremony of the parliament in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR: A joke, a serious message on racial harmony from Malaysia's King and a protest were all part of the first Parliament session since Pakatan Harapan's stunning electoral victory.

Sultan Muhammad V began the session with a joke on Monday's Parliament walkout by opposition parties Barisan Nasional and Parti Islam SeMalaysia.

"You may all be seated and don't run away," he said.

The King followed this up with a call for racial harmony.

People have proven false the notion that multiple races, religions and cultures would spark conflict and jeopardise peace and stability, he said.

"I am grateful that the notion has no (basis) as the people have proven otherwise. I hope that unity and harmony among the people will continue to be safeguarded and strengthened.

"Negative elements and acts that threaten integrity and harmony should be eradicated. Stop bringing up sensitive issues between races," said the King in a closely watched speech that traditionally sets out the government's agenda.

Malaysia is now being led by the Pakatan Harapan government, which defeated Barisan Nasional on May 9, ending the Umno-led political party's grip on power since independence.

The King called for unity as well because the government had been chosen by the people.

"All quarters must abide and be open-hearted, not emotional, not to colour the mind with slander and uncontrolled, narrow and closed-minded sentiment.

"Much of (the people's) thinking is shaped by the media, which have (published) sensational and speculative news.

"I hope all parties work towards 'cleaning' that is honest and are wholehearted to create a harmony that is pure and virtuous. Everyone must find a common ground, not differences, by working together for the prosperity of the people and survival of the nation," he said.

The King also said that economic policies for the needy should not be racially targeted, instead turned into efforts to rid social injustices.

He praised the new government's efforts to boost transparency in governance by reviewing expenditures that exposed Malaysia's true financial standing.

The King said he hopes the scrapping of the goods and services tax, the stablising of oil prices and financial aid for needy groups would alleviate the people's burden.

Just before the King made his speech, Umno supreme council member Lokman Adam led some 300 party members in a noisy protest near parliament.

He said race relations between Malays and other minority races were strained.

"Race relations are a bit tense. Malays are restless. We feel Islam is being treated badly (by the new government)."

"We feel the current government is not able to protect Malay rights, Islam, the Malay language and the Malay rulers."

The protesters, chanting "Long live the King" were prevented by the police from marching to the parliament building.