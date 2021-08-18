Malaysia's King urges politicians to unite as hunt for new PM starts

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has the backing of about 90 lawmakers for the premier's role, with 88 of those votes from his Pakatan Harapan coalition.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's King has asked leaders from different parties to work together to address the economic and health woes facing the country, as he began a search to replace Mr Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

After a meeting at the national palace with other party chiefs yesterday, long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah told them "the country is facing a political and constitutional crisis".

"So we should unite to fight the coronavirus and help bolster the economy.

"By the look of it, all the parties seem to have come to a consensus - that is to end 'old politics'... and focus on the development of the country," he said.

Mr Anwar added the King said "the shape of politics must change".

"The issue was not just about appointing a new prime minister, but what is more important that was stressed by the King is to come up with a form of politics that is more peaceful for the people," Mr Anwar said.

Mr Muhyiddin resigned on Monday with no obvious successor, deepening a long-running political crisis as the country battles a Covid-19 surge and an economic slump.

He cited a lack of parliamentary support but will stay on as caretaker until a new government is formed.

RULED OUT

The King had previously ruled out elections because of the pandemic, saying he would appoint a prime minister who is likely to command a majority.

In addition to meeting party leaders, the King also wanted all lawmakers to send him a letter stating their choice of prime minister by 4pm today.

Umno met last night to finalise its candidate for the prime minister's post at a supreme council meeting. The meeting, with both physical and virtual attendees, was held at 8pm at Menara Dato Onn.

Umno council member Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin said as he left the meeting yesterday at 9.45pm: "We will leave the decision on selecting the prime minister candidate to the Umno president and top brass. The supreme council has ended but now the meeting of MPs is going on."

The meeting is crucial as Umno has to collectively decide on a single name as the party's candidate for the premiership and its MPs have to submit a name to the King by today.

Opposition leader Anwar has the backing of about 90 lawmakers, with 88 from his Pakatan Harapan coalition.