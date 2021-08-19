Malaysia’s King wants appointed PM to face confidence vote

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's King will name a new prime minister as soon as possible, but the appointee will have to face a confidence vote in Parliament to prove his majority, the palace said in a statement yesterday.

Mr Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister on Monday after conceding he had lost his majority in Parliament but remains caretaker premier until a successor is named.

The resignation has deepened a months-long political crisis as Malaysia grapples with a Covid-19 surge that hit a record 22,242 cases yesterday and an economic slump.

No political party has a majority in Parliament, so the winning candidate has to put together a coalition.

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah will appoint a premier who he thinks can command a majority. He gave MPs until 4pm yesterday to submit the name of one candidate they want as premier.

In a statement, the palace said the prime minister appointed by the King must table a motion of confidence in Parliament as soon as possible to prove "legitimately that he has the majority".

"His Majesty... (has) expressed that the unending political turmoil without any full stop has disrupted the government's governance during a time when we still face the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic," the palace said.

The King will meet with the country's other senior royals tomorrow to discuss the current situation, the palace said. It was not clear if a decision on the new prime minister will be announced only after that.

Given that Umno's 38 previously split lawmakers decided late on Tuesday to back their vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, it appears that the deputy premier in the Muhyiddin administration is set to be promoted to the highest office with the support of 115 MPs.

This is despite Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Anwar Ibrahim finally gathering the support of all 105 opposition MPs, including the 17 outside his PH coalition.

A bloc of at least 111 is needed for simple majority in the 222-seat chamber, as two are currently vacant.