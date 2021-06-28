Malaysia’s lockdown to be extended, but rule for eateries eased

A woman undergoes a swab test at a drive-through centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The country has seen 5,000 cases for the fifth straight day.

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia will extend a national lockdown beyond today to curb the spread of Covid-19, state news agency Bernama reported yesterday, citing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Lockdown measures were set to end today. But Mr Muhyiddin said they will not be eased until daily cases fall below 4,000, Bernama reported.

Malaysia recorded 5,586 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, taking the total to 734,048.

There were 60 deaths, taking the toll to 4,944.

It was the fifth consecutive day that cases had remained above 5,000.

"I want to say we are still in the first phase of the National Recovery Plan, and this will continue until the threshold value of below 4,000 cases is reached, cases in the intensive care unit have dropped from the critical level and vaccinations have increased," Bernama quoted him as saying.

Malaysia also announced that eateries can open between 6am and 10pm starting today.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the rule for eateries was relaxed after the government heard the views of the people. Currently, eateries can operate until 8pm.

While operating hours for eateries have been extended, he said all other rules under the lockdown remain.

He said under phase two, the automotive, ceramic, furniture, rubber, iron and steel and cement manufacturing sectors will be allowed to operate.

Said Mr Ismail Sabri: "Stationery, computer and telecommunications and electrical appliances retailers, as well as car washes and hair salons, will also be in the positive list."