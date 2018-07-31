Malaysia’s MH370 likely ‘manipulated’ off course: Report

Investigators could not come to a conclusion about the fate of the plane.

KUALA LUMPUR: Investigators released a report on missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 yesterday, saying the Boeing 777's controls were likely deliberately manipulated to take it off course, but they were not able to determine who was responsible.

They had no conclusion about what happened aboard the plane that vanished with 239 people on board en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014.

"The answer can only be conclusive if the wreckage is found," Mr Kok Soo Chon, head of the MH370 safety investigation team, told reporters.

On May 29, Malaysia called off a three-month search by US company Ocean Infinity, which ended with no significant findings. It was the second major search after Australia, China and Malaysia ended a fruitless A$200 million (S$201 million) searchlast year.

Investigators have been looking into why the Boeing 777 jet veered thousands of miles off course from its scheduled route before plunging into the Indian Ocean. Experts believe someone may have deliberately switched off MH370's transponder before diverting it.

The last communication from the plane was from the Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah as the plane left Malaysian airspace.

A 440-page final report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau last year showed the pilot had flown a route on his home flight simulator six weeks earlier that was "initially similar" to the one taken by MH370.

A forensic report by the Malaysian police previously concluded there were no unusual activities other than game-related flight simulations.

Mr Kok said the investigators examined the history of the pilot and the first officer and were satisfied with their background, training and mental health.

"We are not of the opinion it could have been an event committed by the pilots," he said, but added they were not ruling out any possibility since the in-air turn back was done manually and the systems in the plane were also manually turned off.

"We cannot exclude there was an unlawful interference by a third party," Mr Kok said.

He added all the passengers of the 15 countries had their backgrounds checked by their respective countries and all came back with a clean bill of health.

The next-of-kin of passengers were briefed by investigators earlier yesterday.

Voice 370, a group representing the relatives, had previously urged Malaysia for a review of the flight.