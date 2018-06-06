Malaysia's new AG 'humbled' by the 'awesome responsibility'

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's new attorney-general Tommy Thomas said he was "humbled" by the "awesome responsibility".

Speaking to reporters outside his law firm in Bangsar yesterday, Mr Thomas confirmed that he met with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad earlier yesterday and would be meeting him today as well.

He added that he would not give any further comments on his appointment until he receives his letter of appointment and has taken his oath of office.

"It would be premature for me to comment, it won't be right," he said.

When told about former AG Mohamed Apandi Ali's congratulatory wishes, Mr Thomas said it was "jolly decent of him".

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, had consented to the appointment of Mr Thomas as the new AG yesterday morning.

In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz said the King, on the advice of the Prime Minister, has given the approval to the appointment of Mr Thomas as the AG according to Article 145 (1) of the Federal Constitution.

Mr Thomas is the first non-Malay-Muslim AG since Mr Athi Nahappan in 1974.

In a separate development, Dr Mahathir has said that Islam will continue to be safeguarded in the country, as he pushed back against critics who have questioned whether the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is sensitive to Islamic interests.

His critics have raised concerns following his government's push in the last two weeks to have a non-Malay-Muslim as the new AG.

The new government has also said it is reviewing the functions of the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim), a powerful Islamic agency.

"There are people who say this government will not protect the religion of Islam, which is the official religion of our country," Dr Mahathir told the audience attending a breaking of fast event on Monday in Putrajaya.

"This is incorrect as we are also responsible for governing the country without contradicting the teachings of Islam."