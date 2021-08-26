Malaysia's new PM, opposition pledge to find 'common ground'

(From left) Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Democratic Action Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng at a meeting in the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya.

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's new prime minister and the opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition pledged yesterday to find "common ground" to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and boost the economy, seeking to ease long-running political turbulence.

Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob was inaugurated at the weekend following the resignation of his predecessor after a tumultuous 17 months in office.

The country's fourth premier in as many years, he faces the daunting task of uniting bickering politicians and reining in the worst Covid-19 wave yet.

Yesterday, he held discussions with opposition leaders as they seek to put aside their differences, at least while the pandemic is raging.

The meeting was attended by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and Democratic Action Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

CHECK AND BALANCE

In a joint statement, they said: "An agreement was reached to empower Parliament... as a check and balance on the executive. We also agreed (on) and understand the importance of judicial independence, institutional reforms and good governance to ensure a more conducive environment for the people and nation..."

The meeting focused on "the people's interests in finding the best common ground in handling the Covid-19 pandemic".

The opposition parties and the Prime Minister said that they pledged to "safeguard lives and personal safety from the threat of the outbreak and free people from its economic impacts, following the loss of jobs and income".

Malaysia has been under a lockdown since June to fight the outbreak, forcing the closure of many businesses and affecting the livelihoods of millions.

Mr Anwar also said the opposition gave assurances that if the Premier's policies help the people, they would not "complicate" a no-confidence vote in Parliament expected next month.