Malaysia’s pandemic committee will include members of opposition

PETALING JAYA: The Special Committee to Address Covid-19 will now be known as the Special Committee on Pandemic Management, said Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the committee will also include members of the opposition.

"This approach is one of the collective efforts to involve all stakeholders to ensure that the country's recovery goes as planned, in line with the spirit of the 'Malaysian Family' (concept)," he said yesterday.

Pakatan Harapan leaders had said on Aug 25 that the coalition will consider Mr Ismail's invitation to join the group.

Mr Ismail also said that all states are projected to reach a vaccination level of 80 per cent by the end of September.

"I am confident that a 100 per cent vaccination rate may even be achieved by October..." he said.

He added the country must be prepared to live with Covid-19 as it moves towards the endemic phase after October when the vaccination roll-out is expected to be completed.

"So the Health Ministry has been ordered to prepare a new suitable pandemic and endemic strategy aside from fully observing standard operating procedures," he said.