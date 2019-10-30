Malaysia's PM-in-waiting Anwar: There are lot of 'traitors'

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim has spoken of "traitors" amid intense speculation about him taking over as Malaysia's prime minister.

Saying that he was fed up of talking about the issue, the Port Dickson MP added that it was more important to focus on economic development and the people's well-being.

"That's why I don't really like to talk about it, but the problem is that there are a lot of orang khianat (traitors)," he told party members during the Sabah PKR convention in Penampang yesterday.

Mr Anwar said that when people asked whether he could still wait (to be the eighth prime minister), he would say: "I have waited for 20 years, so it's okay. Don't worry."

"If God wants to make it happen, it will happen," he said, adding that he was not pushing for the leadership transition and urged everyone to continue supporting the federal and state governments for pressing development needs.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that only the presidential council of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition could determine who would be prime minister.

This came after Opposition MPs urged the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman to remain as prime minister until the next general election.