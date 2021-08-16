Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin expected to quit today

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will resign today, news portal Malaysiakini reported, after losing his majority owing to infighting among the ruling coalition.

If confirmed, Mr Muhyiddin's resignation would end a tumultuous 17 months in office and bring more uncertainty to Malaysia as the country grapples with surging Covid-19 cases and an economic downturn.

It was not immediately clear who could form the next government, given there is no clear majority in Parliament, or whether elections could be held during the pandemic.

It would be up to the constitutional monarch, King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, to decide what happens next.

Mr Muhyiddin will submit his resignation to the King today, according to Mr Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Malaysiakini reported yesterday.

SPECIAL CABINET MEETING

Malaysiakini quoted Mr Mohd Redzuan as saying that Mr Muhyiddin informed party members of his decision to resign after exhausting all options to sustain the government.

"Tomorrow, there will be a special Cabinet meeting. After that, he will head to (the palace) to submit his resignation," Mr Mohd Redzuan told Malaysiakini.

The Premier had for weeks defied calls to quit and said he would prove his majority in Parliament through a confidence vote next month, Reuters reported.

Checks by The Straits Times with Bersatu leaders also confirmed that Mr Muhyiddin, their president, is prepared to resign, but will also advise the King during their audience of "several options".

"Muhyiddin will offer options including resigning, dissolving Parliament, and (continuing with) a minority government," one official said.

However, an election must be held within 60 days if Parliament is dissolved, and Malaysia is in the throes of its deadliest Covid-19 wave.

The King has the constitutional power to appoint a prime minister from among elected lawmakers based on who he thinks can command a majority.

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun said the King could also appoint an interim premier until a permanent successor is found.

The premier would then have to face a confidence vote in parliament, he said.

Potential candidates for the premiership or interim prime minister include Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and veteran lawmaker Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, both from Umno.

Leaders of opposition parties were also meeting late yesterday, a Pakatan Harapan (PH) official told The Straits Times, in an attempt to cobble together what would be Malaysia's third government in 18 months.

The PH coalition has 88 members.