Malaysia’s Umno, PAS now ‘married’

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) have formally announced their political collaboration.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said the two parties are "married" and will work on a political platform without any conditions for the interests of uniting the Muslims and Malays.

He said there will be a main committee and an opposition caucus in Parliament, but the parties will not be forming a coalition.

"This main committee will be chaired by both me and the PAS deputy president. There will be a technical committee chaired by the two vice-presidents of the parties.

"Our agenda is not to create a Malay pact versus the non-Malays. We want to unite the Muslims and bumiputra without sidelining any other race and religion," said Mr Mohamad.

"We 'exchanged rings' in Sungai Kandis, were 'engaged' in Seri Setia and then we decided we wanted to get 'married' - this is the official ceremony," he added.

The alliance does not guarantee that all Malays would support the two parties, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat chief Anwar Ibrahim.