Male suicide bomber and wife carried out church attack: Duterte

(From left) National police chief Oscar Albayalde, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte inspecting the damage at a Catholic cathedral in Jolo town.

MANILA: A male suicide bomber and his wife carried out a Catholic cathedral attack that killed 21 people in the country's restive south, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said yesterday.

Mr Duterte told reporters a woman who remains at large left a device that exploded during mass at the cathedral in the remote Muslim-majority island of Jolo on Sunday, and her husband later blew himself up outside.

The President's account differed from earlier statements by security officials.

He said military intelligence told him yesterday that the second bomb was strapped onto the body of the male suspect, who detonated it as survivors of the first explosion ran for their lives.

"They (investigators) could not find any part of the body because it exploded... that was terrorism and that was a suicide," the President said.

If Mr Duterte's account is confirmed, it would be among the few suspected cases of suicide bombings in the Philippines.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the cathedral blast, saying two suicide bombers detonated explosive belts, according to the Site Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist activities.

Mr Duterte said the Jolo attack was carried out by the Abu Sayyaf, a kidnap-for-ransom group that has also been blamed for the Philippines' deadliest attacks and some of whose factions have declared support for ISIS.