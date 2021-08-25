Man, 74, dies after falling off elevated platform at loading bay

A 74-year-old Singaporean logistics worker died after he fell off an elevated platform at a loading bay in Century Square mall.

The incident occurred on Aug 13. The man was pulling a hand trolley backwards in the loading bay of the mall in Tampines when he fell off the open side of the 1m-high platform next to a ramp.

He may have mistakenly entered the open side of the elevated platform instead of the ramp, the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council said in a bulletin on Monday.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the worker, who was employed by AST Logistics, was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he died of his injuries the next day.

Investigations are ongoing.

A spokesman for Frasers Property Retail, which manages Century Square, said the firm is aware of the incident, and that it involved a "third-party personnel".

"The authorities are investigating the incident and we are unable to provide more information. Meanwhile, our hearts and thoughts are with the family of the deceased," the spokesman added.

RECOMMENDATIONS

In its bulletin, the WSH Council recommended that employers brief workers, especially new and temporary ones, on the various hazards in the workplace, including open sides in loading bays, before allowing work to begin.

The council also recommended putting up warning signs or bright warning tape and labels at the open sides of elevated platforms to make fall hazards clearly visible.

There have been at least 26 workplace fatalities since the start of the year.

In June, MOM and the WSH Council launched a new year-long campaign to prevent slips, trips and falls, which Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad highlighted as the top cause of non-fatal work injuries in Singapore.

The logistics and transport sectors were among those targeted in the new campaign.