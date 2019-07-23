Man arrested after driving with boys on trunk

The video shows two boys on the car as it speeds through a busy intersection.

JOHOR BARU: Police have detained a 49-year-old man after a video clip was shared on social media showing two boys doing a stunt on the back of a fast-moving car in Malaysia.

Superintendent Ismail Dollah of Seri Alam police district in Johor said the suspect was arrested on Sunday at 7.45pm at a house in Taman Nusa Damai in Pasir Gudang following tip-offs from the public.

"We believe the suspect was the vehicle's driver when the two boys were on the car's (boot)," he said in a statement yesterday.

"We also seized the Toyota Vios car used in their stunt."

He added that three boys, aged between 10 and 12 years, were involved in the stunt.

"One of the children is the suspect's son," he said.

He added that the police would request to remand the suspect, who will be investigated under Section 366 of the Penal Code for endangering the lives of others.

The video stunt on the back of the car went viral, sparking concern about the boys' safety.