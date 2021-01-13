Man behind Marina Bay Sands dies

The man behind Marina Bay Sands in Singapore has died.

He was the chairman, CEO and majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands, which owns the Singapore landmark.

"Our founder and visionary leader, Sheldon G. Adelson, passed away last night at the age of 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma," a statement from the Las Vegas Sands company said.

A supporter of outgoing US President Donald Trump as well as Israel's Prime Minister Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr Adelson rose to become one of the richest men on the planet thanks to his sprawling chain of casinos.

Forbes estimated his net worth as US$35 billion (S$46.5 billion) as of yesterday, a fortune he often used to weigh in on American politics.

He fiercely opposed former Democratic president Barack Obama and was a major donor to his successor Mr Trump, giving nearly US$220 million to the president and his fellow Republicans in Congress during the 2020 election cycle.