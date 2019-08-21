Man charged over tweeting Irish teen raped prior to her death

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who posted a tweet alleging that Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin was raped by Orang Asli (indigenous people) was brought to a magistrate's court yesterday.

Muhammad Zikri Ibrahim, 29, was accused of committing intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace via his Twitter account "Zikri Armstrong" at 8.30pm on Aug 14.

He was charged under Section 504 of the Penal Code and faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both, if convicted.

The telemarketing manager pleaded not guilty to the charge.

BAIL OFFERED

Deputy Public Prosecutor Julia Ibrahim offered bail at RM10,000 (S$3,300) bail in one surety.

Lawyer Muhammad Syazwan Mohd Salleh, who represented the accused, asked for a lower amount, saying that his client was getting married in December.

"His father is here and ready to be his bailor," Mr Muhammad Syazwan said.

Magistrate Noorasyikin Sahat fixed bail at RM6,000 in one surety.

The case is set for mention on Sept 19.

Nora Anne, 15, a special needs teenager, went missing on Aug 4, a day after checking into a resort near Seremban for a two-week holiday with her family.

A wide-scale search was carried out following her disappearance. Her remains were found 10 days later.