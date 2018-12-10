Man City star Sterling lashes out at newspapers for fuelling racism

LONDON Manchester City football star Raheem Sterling has lashed out at British newspapers for fuelling racism.

His comments on Instagram came after he claimed to have suffered racial abuse in the game against Chelsea on early Sunday morning (Singapore time).

He said that when it happened, he "just had to laugh because I don't expect no better".

The England player went on to give an example of how the racism is fuelled.

"For example, you have two young players starting out their careers. Both play for the same team, both have done the right thing, which is buy a new house for their mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are.

"But look how the newspapers get their message across for the young black player and then for the young white player."

He was referring to the report about teammate Foden, who is white, which had the headline: Manchester City starlet Phil Foden buys new £2 million (S$3.5 million) home for his mum.

And the report about Tosin Adarabioyo, who is black, which had the headline: Young Manchester City footballer, 20, on £25,000 a week splashes out on mansion on market for £2.25 million despite having never started a Premier League match.

'UNACCEPTABLE'

Sterling said in the post: "I think this is unacceptable. Both innocent, have not done a thing wrong, but just by the way it has been worded, this young black kid is looked at in a bad light, which helps fuel racism and aggressive behaviour.

"So for all the newspapers that don't understand why people are racist in this day and age, all I have to say is give a second thought about fair publicity and give all players an equal chance."

Sterling included pictures of the two players in his post.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating an incident of alleged racist abuse aimed at Sterling during Chelsea's 2-0 win on Saturday, reported AFP.

Twitter users highlighted a first-half incident when a supporter appeared to abuse Sterling as he retrieved the ball near Chelsea supporters.

A Chelsea spokesman said: "We are aware of reports and video footage. We will investigate the matter and take the strongest possible action where necessary."

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests had been made but they were also looking at the incident.

"We will review the footage to determine whether any offences have been committed."

The latest incident comes less than a week after a Tottenham fan was arrested for throwing a banana at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the north London derby.

"Are we going to continue to allow this type of racist behaviour go on??? All for kicking a ball," tweeted former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who was working on the game as a pundit for BT Sport.