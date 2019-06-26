Man in Malaysian gay sex video: My political dreams are over

LANGKAWI : Mr Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz had wanted to run for public office in the future, but his dreams have been dashed following the sex video scandal.

His shocking admission that he was the man in the clip and his allegation that Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali was the other has put a spanner in the works.

Furthermore, he was also sacked as senior private secretary to the Deputy Primary Industries Minister Mr Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

"This sex video scandal has affected my political dream but to what extent, I'm not really sure. But of course, in a bad way.

"For now, I have to forget about becoming a politician," he told The Star in an interview late last week.

Mr Haziq felt that it was tragic that he got dragged in a conspiracy to bring down Mr Azmin politically.

He said: "I'm a victim. I am not involved in the conspiracy and I have no idea who is behind it. I leave it to the police to investigate.

"Of course, the Malay Muslim community can't accept this kind of behaviour.

"But one thing I admit - I did it. It was a mistake and the right thing to do was to confess."

On his sacking as senior private secretary, Mr Haziq said he felt disappointed.

"Just because I admitted that it was me in the video, how can you punish only one party when in fact the thing was done by two parties?" he asked.

Mr Haziq said when the video surfaced his family was very sad.

He said: "On the day it went viral, my mum cried non-stop. My family was even afraid to leave the house (in Kuching).

"When I made the video confession, they were shocked. At first, they thought that the video confession was fake.

"I told them, 'look it was not fake, it was me'. They had to accept it."

He added: "I don't have my phone now.

"I have thrown it away as I am afraid that someone will track me and kill me. I am very paranoid now."

He said he has no plans for the future.