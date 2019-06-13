Man in minister sex video was not known to be gay

PETALING JAYA : We did not know he was gay.

That is what close friends of Mr Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz said after he alleged he was in a gay sex video with a Malaysian minister.

Two friends of Mr Muhammad Haziq said they had known him for more than a decade and found it hard to believe as he had been in a steady relationship with a woman for years.

"He had a girlfriend last time. They were together for quite a while but I heard they had recently broken up," said one.

A schoolmate who studied with Mr Muhammad Haziq at Sekolah Sains Alam Shah in Cheras said he was religious and active in the school's Islamic student body during their time there.

"We co-founded Mahasiswa Keadilan Malaysia and ran it for some. Then we went separate ways because I was starting to do more NGO work while he was more inclined to partisan politics," said one friend.

He was also once very much a supporter of Barisan Nasional (BN) before supporting Pakatan Harapan (PH), then switching to the former again.

Friends said that they were mostly surprised when he was appointed the senior private secretary to Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, as they did not know that he was supporting PH.

"Throughout many years knowing Haziq, he's very easily influenced. He does have ambition, and would do anything to achieve it."

For the past two days, a video of two men engaging in sexual acts, with one resembling a minister, has been making its rounds on social media and via WhatsApp.