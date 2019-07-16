Man claiming to be in gay sex video among six arrested by Malaysia police

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz is among those taken in for questioning.

KUALA LUMPUR Police have arrested six individuals, including a former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth chief, Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

Haziq was sacked as principal private secretary to a deputy minister after alleging he and Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali were the two men in a sex video that surfaced last month.

The individuals were taken in at about 8.30pm on Sunday for questioning in connection with investigations into the gay sex video, sources said.

They were then taken to the Kuala Lumpur magistrate's court yesterday to be remanded for six days.

Mr Azmin has alleged a conspiracy from within his own party, the largest in the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

A faction aligned to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim - who is slated to take over as Premier from Dr Mahathir Mohamad under the pact's transition agreement - has called for Mr Azmin to step down during the ongoing probe into the affair.

Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador had said last Saturday that the force is closing in on an "alliance" that spread the clips anonymously through WhatsApp to PKR members and journalists.