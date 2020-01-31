Man opens fire at protesters

An unidentified man fired at a protest against India's new citizenship law near a university in Delhi yesterday, wounding one person, witnesses said, the first such incident in the capital city during more than a month of demonstrations. Witnesses said the man shouted slogans against the protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University before firing at them. "The police stood nearby," witness Ahmed Zahir told Reuters. Police said they had subsequently detained the gunman. Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared up since December.