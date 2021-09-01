Man says US drone strike in Kabul killed 10 family members

KABUL When Mr Ezmarai Ahmadi returned home from work on Sunday evening in Kabul, the usual gaggle of squealing children were waiting to greet him - his sons and daughters, and a slew of nieces and nephews.

He pulled his white sedan into the driveway of a modest house in Kwaja Burga, a densely populated neighbourhood in the north-west of the Afghan capital, and handed the keys to his eldest son to park.

Youngsters piled into the vehicle - pretending the parking routine was an adventure - while Mr Ezmarai watched from the side.

Then out of the blue Afghan sky, a missile came screeching down - striking the car with a terrible force and obliterating the lives of 10 people in an instant.

The United States said on Sunday that it had destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle in an air strike, thwarting a bid by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria to detonate a car bomb at Kabul airport.

TERRIBLE MISTAKE

On Monday, it looked as if the US could have made a terrible mistake.

"The rocket came and hit the car full of kids inside our house," said Mr Aimal Ahmadi, Mr Ezmarai's brother.

"It killed all of them."

Mr Aimal said 10 members of the family died in the air strike, including his daughter and five other children.

On Monday, when AFP visited the scene, Mr Aimal was impatiently waiting for relatives to arrive to help him organise burials for most of his family.

Captain Bill Urban, a US military spokesman, said in a statement: "We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul."