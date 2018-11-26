Man sets mum-in-law alight but ends up burning himself to death

SIMPANG AMPAT: A man in Malaysia poured petrol on his mother-in-law and set her alight but ended up being burned to death instead.

The deceased has been identified as Mr S. David, 51. The mother-in-law, who suffered 90 per cent burns to her body, is Ms A. Aganasi Mary, 69, reported The New Straits Times.

Mr David's remains were taken to the Sungai Bakap Hospital, while Madam Aganasi is being treated at the Penang Hospital.

According to his wife, Mr David was drunk and started an argument with her mother, who was watching television with her on Friday night.

He disappeared and returned with a bottle of petrol, which he then poured over her mother's body and hurled vulgarities at her.

He then threw a lighted piece of paper at her, setting her on fire, The New Straits Times reported.

His panicked wife rushed her mother to the bathroom to douse the fire. Suddenly, they heard an explosion in the living room and smoke began to fill the house.

The two women fled the house through the back kitchen door.

"The Fire and Rescue Department put out the fire after 30 minutes. (The man) was found lying on floor (of the burnt living room), dead," said Seberang Prai Selatan district police chief Superintendent Shafee Abd Samad.