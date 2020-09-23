Man slashes pregnant wife’s stomach ‘to check baby's gender’

LUCKNOW: A man has been arrested in northern India after slashing open his pregnant wife's stomach with a sickle to find out the gender of the baby.

The attack has left the woman critically ill and caused the death of their unborn baby boy, the police and her relatives said.

The woman is in intensive care in a hospital in New Delhi, said the police in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh state, following Saturday's attack.

The woman's brother said the couple already had five daughters.

"He attacked her with a sickle and ripped her stomach saying that he wanted to check the gender of the unborn child," the woman's brother, Mr Golu Singh, said.