Man trapped in sinking car dies in agony in Sydney floodwaters

(Above) A mother and daughter hugging after being reunited following an evacuation in Windsor, outside Sydney.

(Above) A family after being rescued from their capsized boat as they were being evacuated in north-western Sydney.

SYDNEY : "My car is sinking", a man told an emergency operator as the water slowly rose around him in Sydney's north-west.

It was the beginning of the end. The police said the 25-year-old man eventually died after his car was submerged in 6m of water after torrential rains sparked floods in New South Wales.

The man, a Pakistani national, was on his first day of a new job as a contractor and had called the police at 6.20am yesterday. He remained on the phone to the operator for 44 minutes until contact was lost.

"At 7.04am, it's believed contact was lost," Detective Inspector Chris Laird told reporters.

"What's happened is a complete tragedy. The fact that he was on the phone for so long is even more tragic... a man who is possibly about to pass away, and he's on the phone, and the water's rising."

He tried desperately to free himself from the car, Detective Inspector Laird said. "You can only just imagine somebody fighting for their life to get out of the car - that's what the inside damage of the car looked like," he said.

TRAPPED

It was not clear why the man, who has not been named, was unable to leave the car, and the police are investigating a possible electrical failure.

"We can only speculate that he may have not known the area as locals would... he may not have seen the water as he drove in, given the fact that the gates across the road were completely submerged," Detective Inspector Laird told reporters.

More than 40,000 people have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods.

The authorities have issued new evacuation orders for residents of Sydney's western regions to move to safety, Reuters reported.

In some other areas, a massive clean-up operation began as sunny skies returned for the first time in days, and food and other emergency supplies were flown in over swamped roads.

Ms Gladys Berejiklian, premier of New South Wales, warned that water levels could keep rising in some areas as major dams overflow and rivers bulge.

Thousands of people are on evacuation watch.

"Catchments will continue to experience flows of water not seen in 50 years and in some places 100 years," Ms Berejiklian said.