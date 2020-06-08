Man trapped in well for 6 days after he was chased by a dog

A British man who spent six days trapped in a well after being chased by a dog on the Indonesian resort island of Bali has been rescued.

A rescue team lifted 29-year-old Jacob Roberts from the 4m-deep concrete pit on Saturday after a farmer in Pecatu village raised the alarm, AFP reported yesterday.

"Jacob's calls for help were heard by a local who was going to feed his cows," an official said.

Mr Roberts, who said he was escaping a dog that chased him through the village, broke his leg when he fell into the well.

"He looked thin and injured," South Kuta police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai said after the Briton's rescue on Saturday.

The police took Mr Roberts to hospital for treatment.