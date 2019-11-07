Man who killed pregnant cat in dryer jailed

The viral video showed a man holding the door of a dryer open while another pushed the cat inside, before they turned on the machine and left.

KUALA LUMPUR: His action of putting a pregnant cat into a dryer cost the life of the animal.

Contract worker K. Ganesh was found guilty of causing unnecessary pain or suffering on the cat at the court here yesterday by Sessions Court judge Rasyihah Ghazali.

The 42-year-old accused, who claimed trial when charged with the offence on Oct 16last year, was sentenced to 34 months in prison and fined RM40,000 (S$13,140), in default four months in prison.

Judge Rasyihah said the prosecution had successfully proven its case against the accused beyond any reasonable doubt.

In her judgment, she said the sentencing took into account the fact that Ganesh was the one who placed the cat into the dryer.

"The sentence should serve as a lesson to the accused and to society at large to avoid cruelty to animals," she said.

She ordered Ganesh's sentence to start on the day of the sentencing.

During mitigation earlier, the defence asked that Ganesh be given a minimal prison sentence as he could not afford to pay a fine.

He added that this was also Ganesh's first offence.

But the prosecution argued that his cruel act towards an innocent and defenceless cat warranted a harsh sentence.

Mr Roslan said Ganesh's behaviour showed that he had no regard for the life of an animal.

He said: "We have always seen this act as a result of the accused's attitude of not giving any regard to the life of the cat nor does he see an animal as a living being.

"Animals have the right to live and their welfare should be taken care of."