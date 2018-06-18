Manager of China aircraft carrier company under graft probe

BEIJING China has launched a corruption investigation into the general manager of the state-owned company responsible for building aircraft carriers, a potential complication in ambitious plans to modernise its navy.

Mr Sun Bo is being probed for "suspicion of serious breach of the party discipline and the law", said the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Communist Party watchdog, said in a statement online on late Saturday.

Mr Sun, 57, is second-in-command of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation.

The country's first domestically built aircraft carrier started sea trials last month.

SECOND CARRIER

The carrier, known only as Type 001A, is expected to be commissioned by 2020, giving China a second aircraft carrier as it asserts its extensive claims in the South China Sea and seeks to deter any independence movements in Taiwan.

It is unclear whether the investigation into Mr Sun will have an impact on the new carrier's status.

China's first carrier, the Liaoning, is a second-hand Soviet ship built nearly 30 years ago and commissioned in 2012.