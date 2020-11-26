Maradona dies of heart attack, age 60

Regarded as one of the greatest players, Diego Maradona died yesterday in his home in Buenos Aires.

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time who celebrated his 60th birthday on Oct 30, died yesterday of a heart attack in his home in Buenos Aires.

The Argentina legend, who thrilled the world with sublime dribbling skills and a masterful left foot, had long battled health issues and drug use, and underwent emergency surgery for a blood clot in his brain several weeks ago.

Regarded as a god by many, he played in four World Cups for his country, lifting the trophy in 1986 when he scored the greatest goal in the tournament's history in a quarter-final win over England, in which he also earned notoriety after the infamous "Hand of God" moment.

He won in the club colours of Spanish giants Barcelona and Italy's unfashionable Napoli and stood alongside Pele as the sport's standard bearer.

Speaking yesterday after receiving the news, Pele, Brazil's greatest, said: "Certainly, one day, we'll kick a ball together in the sky above."

