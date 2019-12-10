Marriage Story leads Golden Globes field with 6 nods

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in The Irishman.

Marriage Story, Netflix's heart-wrenching divorce saga, topped the Golden Globe nominations yesterday with six nods including best drama, kicking off the race for the Oscars.

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese's 31/2-hour gangster epic, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic love letter to 1960s Tinseltown, were hot on its heels with five each.

The nominations traditionally see the stars and movies destined for awards success start to break away from the competition - the Globes are seen as a key bellwether for February's Academy Awards.

Marriage Story earned nominations for its stars, Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, and for its screenplay, but director Noah Baumbach missed out.

Scorsese was nominated for best director for Irishman but there was no best actor nod for his leading man Robert De Niro. Instead, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci were both selected for supporting roles.

Netflix's Vatican drama The Two Popes also performed well, while dark comic-book tale Joker received recognition in best drama, best actor and best director.

The 77th Golden Globes, which also honour television, will take place in Beverly Hills on Jan 5, two days before voting for Oscars nominees ends.

Yesterday's nominations were announced at an early-morning Beverly Hills ceremony by actor Tim Allen and actresses Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson .

The gala will be hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais.

Movie nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Rocketman

Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale (Ford V Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain And Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)