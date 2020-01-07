Masked attackers storm Indian university, beating up protesters

A damaged vehicle at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI: Masked assailants beat students and teachers with sticks on the campus of a prestigious university in India's capital, injuring more than 20 people in an attack opposition lawmakers are trying to link to the government.

Videos showed people in masks roaming the corridors of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and beating students who were protesting against a fee hike. Most of the injured were treated at a hospital for cuts and bruises.

New Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said the incident was a clash between rival student groups.

Opposition parties and injured students blamed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a student organisation linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The fascists in control of our nation are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today's violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear," tweeted Mr Rahul Gandhi, a leading politician of the main opposition Congress party.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad released a statement saying it did not start the violence.

The government was quick to condemn the violence.

"Horrifying images from JNU - the place I know and remember was one for fierce debates and opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a member of the BJP, said on Twitter.

The party released a statement blaming opposition parties for the violence and trying to "create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint".