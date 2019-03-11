May faces heavy Brexit defeat in parliament, Eurosceptics warn

LONDON: British Prime Minster Theresa May's Brexit deal faces a heavy defeat in parliament tomorrow because she has so far secured no major changes from the European Union, the leaders of two major eurosceptic factions in parliament said yesterday.

Just 19 days before the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU on March 29, Mrs May is scrambling - so far unsuccessfully - to secure last-minute changes to an EU exit agreement before a vote tomorrow on whether to approve the deal.

If she fails, lawmakers are expected to force Mrs May to seek a delay to Brexit that some fear could see the 2016 decision to leave the bloc reversed. Others argue that without a delay Britain faces chaos if it leaves without a deal.

Mr Nigel Dodds, the deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which props up Mrs May's minority government, and Mr Steve Baker, a leading figure in the large eurosceptic faction of her Conservative party, warned "the political situation is grim".

"An unchanged withdrawal agreement will be defeated firmly by a sizeable proportion of Conservatives and the DUP if it is again presented to the Commons," they wrote in the Sunday Telegraph.

The Sunday Times said Mrs May was battling to save her job as aides were considering persuading her to offer to resign in a bid to get the deal approved.

The newspaper also said cabinet ministers have spoken about whether to insist she goes as early as this week.

Britain's opposition Labour Party should support staying in the EU if there is a second referendum, the party's Brexit spokesman, Mr Keir Starmer, said yesterday.