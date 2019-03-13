May suffers big blow ahead of Brexit vote

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal suffered a major blow ahead of a historic vote yesterday (3am today, Singapore time) when her chief attorney ruled that risks from its most contentious points remained "unchanged".

Failure to agree could spark economic chaos if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal on the scheduled departure date of March 29 after 46 years in the bloc.

IRISH BORDER

The British leader announced after negotiations that she had secured the "legally binding changes" to the vexing issue of the Irish border that lawmakers had long-sought.

Her initial 585-page deal with Brussels on unwinding Britain's EU membership suffered an overwhelming defeat at the hands of MPs in January and its success or failure now depends on the view of Brexit hardliners in parliament.

All eyes turned yesterday to UK Attorney General Geoffrey Cox - a respected lawyer from Mrs May's Conservative party tasked with providing the government with independent legal advice.

Mr Cox wrote in a three-page conclusion that the risk of Britain ending up trapped in the bloc's trade arrangements had been reduced by Mrs May's last-minute deal but still remained.

"The legal risk remains unchanged" that Britain would have "no internationally lawful means of exiting the Protocol's arrangements, save by agreement".