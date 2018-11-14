Media Prima hit by ransomware, hackers demand RM26m, says report

A source at Media Prima reportedly said that the media firm will not pay the ransom.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's mainboard-listed Media Prima, which owns newspapers New Straits Times, Berita Harian and TV3 has had its computer systems locked out by cyber attackers, the Edge Financial Daily reported.

The hackers are reportedly demanding millions of ringgit in ransom, the Edge said.

The media company, which also runs a stable of TV/radio channels and digital media companies was hit by a ransomware attack last Thursday , the report said.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software or malware designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.

The report, quoting a source, said the attackers are demanding 1,000 bitcoins to release access to the computer systems.

A bitcoin is a digital currency, with one bitcoin worth US$6,287 (S$8,684), according to a Google conversion last night.

Media Prima is listed on Bursa Malaysia's main board.

When asked to confirm whether the company has been hit by ransomware, Media Prima group managing director Kamal Khalid declined to comment.

He recommended getting in touch with the company's corporate communications department for comment.

The Edge report said it was not immediately known whether Media Prima's data has been breached, and whether the media group would be suffering financial losses due to the ransomware attack.

It quoted another source as saying that Media Prima's office e-mail had been affected but that the company has migrated the e-mail to another system.