Melania backs basketball great James after Trump insults him

WASHINGTON After Mr Donald Trump sniped back at LeBron James' suggestion that he fuels American racial divides, support has flooded in for the National Basketball Association great - including from the US President's own wife.

In an interview last week, Los Angeles Lakers player and philanthropist James told CNN that he believed Mr Trump "is kind of trying to divide us".

"He has kind of used sport to... divide us and that is something I can't relate to, because I know that sport was the first time I ever was around someone white," said James, who on Monday opened an elementary school for at-risk youth in his native Akron, Ohio.

Mr Trump shot back on Friday night.

"LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, (CNN presenter) Don Lemon. He made LeBron look smart, which isn't easy to do," he tweeted.

His comment sparked huge reaction from James' supporters - but the most surprising response came from First Lady Melania Trump.

LeBron James (above) believes Mr Donald Trump is trying to use sport to divide Americans. PHOTOS: AFP

Her communications director, Ms Stephanie Grisham, told CNN in a statement that James appeared to be "working to do good things on behalf of our next generation."

OPEN DIALOGUE

The statement said: "Just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today."

It added that Mrs Trump "would be open to visiting" James' new school.

Mr Lemon, the presenter who interviewed James, also got Mrs Trump involved.

"Who's the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest", he tweeted, using the hashtag of her youth well-being awareness campaign, which advocates against cyber bullying.

Elsewhere, Mr Trump's former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton backed James as a "great family man" and "incredible ballplayer" who "gives back to his community and isn't afraid to speak his mind."

"He is a world class athlete and a class act. We need more like him in this world," she tweeted.

James also drew solidarity from his fellow sports personalities.

"Keep doing you @KingJames," Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry tweeted in a succinct message of support.

"We got your back @KingJames. Someone sure sound like they wish they was you," tweeted linebacker Bobby Wagner of the Seattle Seahawks football team.

Even basketball icon Michael Jordan - known for his reluctance to comment on political and societal matters in his prime - weighed in, after Mr Trump closed his tweet saying "I like Mike."

Jordan, now the owner of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, said in a statement released through his publicist: "I support LJ. He's doing an amazing job for his community."

James himself steered clear of the matter on social media, on Saturday only tweeting a picture of students at his new school with the message: "Let's get it kids. Love you guys."

This weekend's controversy was just the latest in a long-running feud between James and Mr Trump.

In June, the latter said neither the Cleveland Cavaliers - James' previous team - nor the Golden State Warriors would be invited to the White House following the NBA Finals.

He was responding to remarks by then Cavs star James as well as Curry, who both said they would not attend a White House reception.

Last year, Mr Trump also withdrew an invitation to the NBA champions Warriors after Curry and several teammates indicated misgivings about attending a White House event.